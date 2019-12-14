Doris J. Ratekin
Doris J. Ratekin, age 94, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 12, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
Doris was born April 5, 1925, in Council Bluffs to the late Andrew and Sadie (Beem) Lausen. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1943 and earned her degree in chemistry from Omaha University in 1947. Doris married Earl G. Ratekin on June 6, 1948, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 4 children, Ann, Janet, David and William. Doris was a med tech at Mercy Hospital for 50 years. She was a member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church; long-time choir and Church Belle Choir member and PEO, Chapter FK. Doris was also a long-time volunteer at Mercy Hospital.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her brother, William Lausen.
Doris is survived by her husband of 71 years, Earl G. Ratekin, of Council Bluffs; daughters, Ann (Darrel) Gee, of Oklahoma City, Okla., Janet (M. Gene) Williams, of Omaha, Neb.; sons, David (Teresa) Ratekin, of Council Bluffs, William (Angela) Ratekin, of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 10:30 a.m., at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the church. Memorials are suggested to New Horizon Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.