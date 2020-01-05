Starr L. Ratliff
Starr L. Ratliff, age 71, of Council Bluffs, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Starr was born on September 16, 1948, in Council Bluffs, to the late Woodrow and Cleo (Benson) Lee. Starr married Melville Ratliff on April 28, 1978. Starr worked in Construction for O'Keefe Elevator.
Starr was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ross Lee.
Starr is survived by husband, Mel Ratliff; daughter, Lisa Hagen; 3 sons, Kevin and Lisa Shew, Troy and Kathy Shew, Corey Shew and Fiance, April, all of Council Bluffs; 11 grandchildren; 9 and a half great-grandchildren; her sister, Charlotte Kennedy, of Glenwood, Iowa.
Visitation with family, on Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service, on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
