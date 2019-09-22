Judith S. "Judy" Ravlin
Judith S. "Judy" Ravlin, age 75, passed away September 18, 2019.
She was born in Ely, Minn., on May 12, 1944, to the late Joseph and Angela (Jasper) Godec. Judy retired from Internal Medical Associates and was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Ravlin; children, Renae Thompson (Wade), Phil Ravlin (Marla), Connie Lauvetz (Larry) and Nicole Browning (Mike); siblings, Phyllis Petrick (Robert) and Fred Godec (Charlotte); 11 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Monday, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Council Bluffs. Interment is in St. Columbanus Cemetery, Weston, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or St. Albert Schools.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.