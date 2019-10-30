Terry T. Ravnsborg
Terry T. Ravnsborg, age 54, died October 28, 2019.
He was born in Onawa, Iowa, and graduated from Lewis Central High School with the class of 1983.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Ravnsborg.
He is survived by his father, Dwight Ravnsborg; his brother, Randy Ravnsborg; aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.
Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service.
