Carole L. Rayburn
Carole L. Rayburn, age 83, of Honey Creek, Iowa, passed away November 30, 2019.
She was born in Missouri Valley, Iowa on January 8, 1936, to the late Orlie and Ruby (Hume) Skelton. Carole was a member of Woodland Community Bible Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lyle Skelton; sisters, Helen Pospisal, Marg Stephens, Nell Driscoll, Norma Brown and Nora Jones; grandson, Zachary Butcher.
Carole is survived by her husband of 62 years, Duane Rayburn; son, Jeff Rayburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Bob Allmon, Cindy and Brian Butcher, Sally and Todd Newland; sisters, Nancy Hoyt and Holly Hill; grandchildren, Emily Mintle, Mishelle Light (Shane), Matt Butcher and Justin Butcher; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Grange Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
