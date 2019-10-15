John T. Raymer
John T. Raymer, age 55, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 10, 2019, at his home.
John was born December 1, 1963, in Council Bluffs, to the late George and Luella (Hansen) Raymer, Sr. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1982. John worked at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and was an avid bowler.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Donna and Georgie.
John is survived by his siblings, Carol Munch, George (Linda) Raymer, Jr., Jim Raymer, Norval Raymer, Kathy (Danny) Elliott, Richard (Patty) Raymer, Sandy (Joe) Barnett, Mike Raymer, Jackie (Bill) Andersen, Barbara Suden, Mary (Tyler) Smith, Patty Raymer; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family graveside service, will be Thursday, in Fairview Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
