Guy Roger Reddish
Guy Roger Reddish, age 88, passed away October 5, 2019.
He was born June 27, 1931, to the late Howard and Bernice (Sacre) Reddish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Reddish; and sister, Beverly Zelinsky.
Guy is survived by his children, Robert Reddish (Diane), Lee Sholtz (Tindal), John Reddish (Lorrie); 7 grandchildren; and his 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Friday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
