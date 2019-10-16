Lillian Karen Reed
Lillian Karen Reed, age 81, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 6, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital.
Lillian was born in Beebeetown, Iowa, to the late Henry and Florence Bazyn and was a longtime volunteer for the Omaha and Council Bluffs Deaf Community and Iowa School for the Deaf. She is a member of the ISD Hall of Fame, member of the Birthday Club Gals, Council Bluffs Silent Club and retired from Charles Schneider Furniture, after 34 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was also preceded by husband Carl and brother Russell.
Survivors include son, David and wife Patty, of Omaha, Neb., 4 grandchildren, Corey, Elizabeth, Nicklas and Robin; her step grandchild, Patrick Adkison; her great-grandchildren, Troy and Lena.
Lillian will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery.
