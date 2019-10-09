Willard Wayne Reed
Willard Wayne Reed, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 7, 2019, at his home.
Wayne was born January 28, 1933, in Sterling, Neb., to the late William and Lucille (Eppley) Reed. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 plus years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. While in the Navy he served on the recovery missions of Apollo 11 and Apollo 12. Wayne married Maria Hosford on February 22, 1956. They were blessed with 5 children, Michael, James, Mark, Monica and Anthony. Wayne was a building engineer for Mega Corporation for many years, retiring in 1996.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Michael Reed; brothers, Daniel and Don; and sister, Betty.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maria Reed; sons, James Reed, both of Council Bluffs, Mark (Wendi) Reed, of Omaha, Neb., Tony (Chris) Reed, of Glenwood, Iowa; daughter, Monica Reed, of Lincoln, Neb.; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister, Naomi Charbonneau, of Baker City, Ore.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service, Thursday, 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites tendered by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.
