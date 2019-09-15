Brian
Anthony
Reilly, Jr.
After a brief illness, Brian Anthony Reilly, Jr., died peacefully on January 23, 2019, at Hughes Home in Fredericksburg, Va.
He was dearly loved by his wife, Shirley, who preceded him in death on July 31, 2015; his daughter, Sheryl Colliver (Keith); son, Kenneth; brothers, Neil (November, 2013) and Kevin (JoAnn); his 5 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring friends.
A funeral mass was celebrated on February 9, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Spotsylvania, Va. Brian will be interred in Council Bluffs, next to his beloved wife. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, 1350 E. Pierce St., Council Bluffs. Family and friends to meet at Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.