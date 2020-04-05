Dianna Kay Reimers, age 73, passed away April 2, 2020, in Council Bluffs. She was born in Council Bluffs, on June 6, 1946, to the late Douglas and Alice (Timm) Stuhr, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Stuhr. Dianna is survived by her husband, Kenneth Reimers; brother, Douglas (Frances) Stuhr, Jr.; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Monday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is 2 p.m., at the Minden, Iowa Cemetery, also on Monday. The family will direct memorials.

Service information

Apr 6
Visitation
Monday, April 6, 2020
8:00AM-1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
