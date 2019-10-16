Donald E. Reynolds
Donald E. Reynolds, age 78, passed away on October 13, 2019.
He was born on April 7, 1941, in Council Bluffs, to the late Charles and Dorothy (Peterson) Reynolds.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Reynolds.
He is survived by his loving wife, Candice Reynolds, of Council Bluffs; son, Rick Reynolds, of Omaha, Neb.; daughter, Candice Davis (Michael), of Council Bluffs; grandsons, Nick Reynolds (Janette), of Omaha and Chase Davis, of Council Bluffs; granddaughter, Cassie Davis, of Council Bluffs; great-grandson, Jaxon Reynolds, of Omaha; sister-in-law, Rita Reynolds, of Omaha; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Prayer service is 10 a.m., on October 19, 2019, at East Side Christian Church in Council Bluffs. Memorials may be directed towards the American Lung Association.
