Jon A. Rice, II
Jon A. Rice, II, age 56, passed away September 15, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on February 21, 1963, to Jon and Mildred (Wilson) Rice. Jon graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1981, and had worked at Bethany Lutheran Home.
Jon is survived by his wife of 38 years, Julie Rice; children, Jill Sakalosky (Dave), Jon Rice, III (Graciela), Jason Rice (Kellie); parents, Jon and Mildred Rice; siblings, Jeffrey Rice (Tracy), JoEllen Fouts, Jennifer Berner, Jarrod Rice (Dawn); grandchildren, Marvin, Aliciana, Cas, Cayden, Copper and Jason, II; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.