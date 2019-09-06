Robert J. Rice
Robert Rice, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Louisville, Colo., at the age of 86, after a long illness.
Robert, known to friends and family as Bob, was born in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1933. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from the University of Omaha before beginning a career in the defense industry. He traveled to many places through his service and his work, living at times in Austria, California, Ohio, Canada, and Missouri before settling for an extended period in Colorado. He loved baseball, his family, spicy food, and trivia of any kind. He was a lifelong learner who was generous with his knowledge and time and loved to talk about his favorite Colorado Rockies. He was so very proud of his grandchildren and loved to watch them grow and learn new things.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Olga and Richard Pruden; and his wife, Peggy Rice.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Claire and Alan Pegg; and his grandchildren, Ryan and Katie, and is fondly remembered by many cousins living in Iowa and around the country.
A private military burial is planned at Fort Logan National Cemetery, with a later memorial to happen with his family in Iowa.
