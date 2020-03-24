Linda Jo Rickard Linda Jo Rickard, passed away March 22, 2020, and was born December 5, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Sadie Rickard; brother, Harold Rickard, Jr.; sister, Patricia Ward and her husband, Earl; sister, June Weseen. Linda is survived by her sisters, Opal (Dale) Wilson, Donna Trebilcock, Joyce (Rick) Kern, Rachel (Don) Beitler, Barbara Rickard, Debra (Larry) Washka; brother-in-law, Jack Weseen; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends A Celebration of Life to be held at a later day.

