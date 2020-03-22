Cheryl L. "Cheri" Riggs Cheryl L. "Cheri" Riggs, age 70, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 20, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Neb. Cheri was born February 8, 1950, in Council Bluffs, to the late Warren and Phyllis (Lee) Baer. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1969. Cheri married David Riggs on June 19, 1970 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with two daughters, Angi and Brandy. Cheri worked in customer service at Menards for 25 years, retiring in 2017. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Riggs, of Council Bluffs; daughters, Angi (Chris) Redd, of Papillion, Neb., Brandy (Tim) Bach, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jack and Dylan Redd, Ryan and Cali Bach; sister, Michelle (Jeff) Brown, of Council Bluffs; nieces, Kailee and Krechele Brown and many friends. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #112.

To send flowers to the family of Cheryl Riggs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 25
Visitation
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
