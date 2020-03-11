Frances Irene Riley
Frances Irene Riley (Castle), 84 years, passed away peacefully March 9, 2020, in her home.
Frances was born March 14, 1935, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Frank and Rosa Castle. She spent three years in the U.S. Navy and married Jack in 1959, together they had seven children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; brother, James; and granddaughter, Sandra.
Frances is survived by her children, Patrick (Diana), Michael (Lisa), Mary, Joseph (Tracy), James, Thomas (Rhonda), William (Susan); brother, John; sisters, Rosie, Dorothy, and Barbara; 15 grandchildren, Stephanie, Kristen, Adam, Anthony, Eric, Jared, Taylor, Bailey, Marc, Rhiannon, Paul, Dean, John and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Emma and Samantha; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Private graveside service will be held with family.
