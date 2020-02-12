Renetta R.
Riley
Renetta R. Riley, age 67, of Bellevue, Neb., passed away January 11, 2020, at her home in Bellevue.
Renetta was born July 24, 1952, in Laramie, Wyo., to the late Paul E. and Maggie (Stith) Oder. She graduated from Pocatello, Idaho High School in 1971. Renetta was a cocktail waitress for various casinos in Las Vegas for 40 plus years. She was a member of Calvary Christian Church in Bellevue.
In addition to her parents, Renetta was preceded in death by her infant sister, Connie.
Renetta is survived by her son, David (Nicole) Ruby, of Boise, Idaho; 2 grandchildren, Carter and Mia; sister, Roma Jean (Troy) Backhuus, of Bellevue; brothers, Robert (Connie) Oder, of Grand Lake, Okla., Richard (Audrey) Oder, of Tulsa, Okla., Ray (Kim) Oder, of Crescent, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life party (casual, laid-back and informal), Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Road, Bellevue, NE. 68123, North Building called The Venue. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.