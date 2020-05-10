Peter Paul Rindone, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 7, 2020, at Heritage Pointe, in Omaha, Neb. Paul was born September 9, 1927, in Council Bluffs, to the late Gustave and Rose (Caracciolo) Rindone. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1945 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. On October 5, 1946, Paul married Obie Pickering at the First Baptist Church, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with four children. Paul worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 28 years, retiring in 1988 as the billing bureau manager of the Association of American Railroads. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sons, Michael Rindone (Vietnam War), Jeff Rindone; brother, Ben (Marian) Rindone; sister, Agatha (Bernard) Boone; granddaughter-in-law, Audrey Rindone. Paul is survived by his wife of 73 years, Obie Rindone, of Omaha; his daughters, Paulette (Steve) Dyson, of Des Moines, Iowa, Danette Cyr, of Elkhorn, Neb.; daughter-in-law, Jackie Rindone; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and his two great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral, Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with live streaming available. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery, with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.
Service information
May 14
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
8:00AM-5:00PM
8:00AM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
