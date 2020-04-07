Rita Catherine "Katie" McDonald Roane, age 94, of Neola, Iowa, passed away, at her home, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Katie was born March 14, 1926, in Neola, to the late Patrick John and Mary Catherine (Masker) McDonald. She graduated from St. Joseph High School, in 1943, and from Omaha Business College, in 1983. Katie married Robert "Bob" Roane on February 3, 1945, at St. Patrick's Church, in Neola. They were blessed with five children. Katie worked for Petersen Radio, in Council Bluffs, and Creighton University, in Omaha, Neb. She was a life-time member of St. Patrick's Church, in Neola. In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Roane, in 1980; her grandson, Matthew Roane, in 2012; her son, Larry Roane, in 2016; and her daughter, Barbara Roane, in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Mortensen and Phyllis Burke; and brothers, Emmett, Cletus, Francis and Jack McDonald. Katie is survived by daughter, Cathy and husband Richard Corrin; sons, Rob and wife Judy Roane, Darrell Roane; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Casson, Loretta Stinn; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Angela McDonald; and many other relatives and friends. A private family burial will be on Wednesday, in St. Patrick's Cemetery, in Neola. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will direct memorials.

