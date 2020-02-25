Candy R. Robine
Candy R. Robine, age 42, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 23, 2020, at Garden View Care Center, in Shenandoah, Iowa.
Candy was born August 3, 1977, in Omaha, Neb., to Clyde F. and Debra (Lank) Wade, Jr. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1995.
Candy was preceded in death by her daughter, Syera Robine; mother, Debra Wade; and infant brother, James Wade. Candy is survived by her father, Clyde Wade, Jr., of Council Bluffs; sister, Stephanie (Christopher) Eck, of Bellevue, Neb.; niece, Addison Grace Eck; and nephew, Gabriel Michael Eck.
Memorial visitation, will be Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.