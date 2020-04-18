Lorna Mae Robinson, passed away April 15, 2020, and was born December 22, 1924. She was preceded in death by husband, William K.; and sons, Dennis and Douglas. She is survived by children, Diane Reeves (Ken), Dale Robinson and Donna Steensen (Dick); 14 grandchildren; her 32 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Myers; sister-in-law, Carol Rock Wilson; other relatives and friends. A visitation following CDC guidelines, Sunday, April 19, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the West Center Chapel. Family funeral service, Monday, April 20, 2020, 1 p.m., West Center Chapel. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Northwest Hills Church or the Masonic Children's Home in Fremont. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage.

