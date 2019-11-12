Sandra A. Rocha
Sandra A. Rocha, age 75, passed away November 9, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on August 29, 1944, to the late James and Georgetta (Lane) Wallace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Sutton, Mary Jean Rocha and Georgetta Kay Callaghan.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Miguel Rocha; daughters, Angie Richardson (Daryn) and Libby Hiers (Bob); 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Memorial service is 10 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.