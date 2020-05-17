Sophia Jaylene Rocha, age 8 months, passed away May 14, 2020. She was born on September 11, 2019, to parents Brandon Graham-Rocha and Baylee Swedensky, in Council Bluffs. Sophia was preceded in death by her uncle, Anthony Walker and many grandparents. She is survived by her parents, Brandon and Baylee and a host of other family and friends who loved her very much. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.
