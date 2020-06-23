Imogene A. Rodenburg, age 91, of Avoca, Iowa, formerly of Minden, Iowa, passed away June 21, 2020, at Avoca Specialty Care. Imogene was born October 2, 1928, in Council Bluffs, to the late J. Alpha and Edith (Neighbors) Core. She attended Carson, Iowa High School. Imogene married Raymond "Bud" Rodenburg on February 9, 1946, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with four children. Imogene was a farm wife and mother and worked as a cashier at the Blue & White Grocery and the Kopper Kettle Restaurant both in Minden. She was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Rodenburg in 2008; son, Michael Rodenburg in 2016; sisters, Aileen Core and Nadine Butera; brothers, Ray and Bob Core. Imogene is survived by her daughters, Linda (Ronny) Kay, Sharon (Bob) Siebels, all of Minden, and Pat (Mark) Cavanaugh, of Midlothian, Texas; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, at Minden, Iowa Cemetery with a lunch following at the Minden American Legion Club. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Minden United Church of Christ.
