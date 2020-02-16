Renee Beth Rodenburg
Renee Beth Rodenburg, age 73, of Oakland, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 8, 2020.
Renee was born November 6, 1946, to Henry and Arlene (Jensen) Ericksen. She graduated from Oakland High School, class of 1965. After graduation, Renee married her high school sweetheart Jon Rodenburg and settled down in Oakland.
Renee moved to Missouri in 1978 and spent the next 20 years raising her children in Camdenton and Osage Beach, Mo. She returned to Oakland in 1998 to take care of her parents until their passing. Renee was an active member of the Oakland Christian Church. She also enjoyed traveling to visit her children in Seattle, Wash. and Toronto, Ontario, and often stayed in Omaha, Neb. with her niece.
Renee will be remembered for her relentless optimism and strength. At the Buffett Cancer Center, she was known for having survived the longest battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Ten years to be exact. Cancer did not win! Renee may have left this earth to be reunited with her loved ones in heaven, but in doing so the cancer lost its battle. Renee never dwelled on her "condition" as she called it. She continued to run her little lawn care business, "Renee's Lawn Service," in Oakland. It brought her much joy to ride her lawnmower through the town of Oakland, chatting with friends along the way. She was loving and kind with her family and friends. Her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and family pets occupied an especially warm place in her heart. Renee was a hard-working, independent woman capable of taking care of herself and her family, but kind enough to help others in need. She will be greatly missed to those that knew her smile and great sense of humor, as well as those lucky enough to have had her lawn services!
Preceded in death her parents, Henry and Arlene Ericksen; sister, Sharon R. Anderson; fiancee, Larry Fritchey, of Missouri.
Survived by son, Jeffrey Rodenburg and wife Juli, of Seattle; daughter, Dena LeCompte and husband John, of Toronto; brother, Ronald Ericksen and wife Peggy, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nieces, Susan Foix and husband Chris, of Omaha, Melody Ericksen, of Council Bluffs, Farrah Macklem and husband Jason, of Carter Lake; nephews: Steven Anderson (Nikki), and David Anderson, both of Omaha, grandchildren, Christian and Ava Lecompte (Dena), Henry and Margaret Rodenburg (Jeff); great nieces and nephews, Jack, Lily and Henry Foix (Susan), Allison and Emma Anderson (Steven), Izlea (Farrah) and Gavin (Melody); beloved cousins, Gene, Gerald, Wanda, and Gail Christensen (Ester); Marlin, Franklin, Lela, and Lona Rae Jenson (Ethel); Helen, Ethel, Linda Jensen (Milton) and Deanna Jensen (Violet); special friends, Mary and Rich Bees, Beverly and Chuck Zuch.
Visitation is February 20, 2020 (Thursday), 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home, 545 Willow Ave, Council Bluffs, 51503. Funeral service is February 21, 2020 (Friday), 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home. Interment and luncheon is at St. Paul Lutheran Church 22163 Sumac Road, Neola, Iowa, 51559, 712-545-3125. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the American Lung Association.
