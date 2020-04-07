Allan L. Ronnfeldt, age 81, passed away April 5, 2020. He was born in Shelby, Iowa, on July 3, 1938, to the late William and Clara (Woltmann) Ronnfeldt. Allan graduated from Hancock, Iowa School and retired from the Iowa Department of Transportation after 42 years. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was an auctioneer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell and Melvin Ronnfeldt. Allan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice Ronnfeldt; children, Tracy Sweeney and Troy Ronnfeldt; granddaughter, Emily Guptill (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Dayton and Hailey; brother, Harold Ronnfeldt (Janiece); special friends, Pallav and Dola Deka, and their children, Shrutee and Shreya; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Open viewing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held in the Bellevue, Neb., Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Amelia Place, in Council Bluffs, or the Mayo Clinic's Brain Cancer Department.

To send flowers to the family of Allan Ronnfeldt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 7
Visitation
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
9:00AM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.