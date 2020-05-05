Frank Rose, 82, of Carson, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. Survived by his wife, Dixie Rose, of Carson; daughter, RoxAnn Nilan and husband Jeffrey, of Oakland, Iowa; four grandchildren, Melissa Rose (Earl Schaffer), Nicole Shady (Travis), Frankie Knudsen (Michael) and Ryan Nilan (Paige); great-grandchildren, Jordan and Cody Schaffer, Hunter and Nevada Shady, Mazie and Amelia Knudsen, Connor, Emmie, Eleanor and Baby Nilan arriving August 2020; sisters-in-law, Sydney Rose, of Carson, Norine Fornstrom and Kathy Schroder, both of Omaha, Neb., and Gloria South and husband Larry, of Council Bluffs; brothers-in-law, Don Ayers, of Council Bluffs, and Victor Ayers, of Carson; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home, in Carson. The family will be standing outside the funeral home to greet people as they come by. Guests must stay in their vehicles as we are following COVID-19 state regulations. Family suggests memorials instead of flowers.
