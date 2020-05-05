Michael Rose, 62, of Carson, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital, in Omaha, Neb. Survived by his daughters, Melissa Rose (Earl), Nicole Shady (Travis); mom, Dixie Rose, of Carson; sister, RoxAnn Nilan (Jeffrey), of Oakland, Iowa; four grandchildren, Hunter and Nevada Shady, and Jordan and Cody Schaffer; niece, Frankie Knudsen (Michael); nephew, Ryan Nilan (Paige); great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home, in Carson. The family will be standing outside the funeral home to greet people as they come by. Guests must stay in their vehicles as we are following COVID-19 state regulations. Family suggests memorials instead of flowers.

