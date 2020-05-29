On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Dale R. Ross, loving son, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 64, in McPherson, Kan. Dale was born May 19, 1955, in Council Bluffs, and was the fourth son of Eugene and Mary (Jenkins) Ross. He was a graduate in the class of 1973 of Thomas Jefferson High in Council Bluffs. He has two children, Stacey Ross, of Kearney, Neb., and Scott Ross, of Lewisville, Texas; and two grandchildren, Celia (4) and Declan Ritz (3). Dale was an incredible inventor and held several U.S. Patents. He owned a tool and die business for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene; his mother, Mary; and brother, Carl. He is survived by two brothers, Clyde and Mark; his two children and two grandchildren, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Council Bluffs, at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the McPherson College Auto Restoration Program in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at the following site: www.stockhamfamily.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.