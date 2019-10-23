Doris Maxine Roth
Doris Maxine Roth, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Osage Beach, Mo.
She was born on November 25, 1924, in Oxford, Iowa, to the late Dalbert and Mabel (Oldaker) Kaefring. Doris graduated from the University of Iowa High School in 1942 and the College of Business in Iowa City, Iowa. She worked as a secretary at the University of Iowa Placement Office, Oregon State University and Broadway United Methodist Church.
On June 15, 1945, she was united in marriage to Rollin William Roth in Iowa City. They shared 63 years of marriage together. Doris and Rollin spent many years traveling in their motor home and spending their winters in Texas playing golf. She was a member of the Broadway United Methodist Church, P.E.O. chapter MQ and the Golden Spikes Camping Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rollin in 2009; son, Duane in 1969; and sister, Dortha Hill in 2013.
Doris is survived by her son, David; and daughter- in-law, Marsha; her 2 granddaughters, Monica Hockman and Barbara Wells; 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nina, Jackson, Brody, Julia and Marissa; brother-in-law, Wayne Roth (Aloha); sisters-in-law, Donna Roth, of Milford, Neb., and Laura Lee Kauffman, of Iowa City; several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will welcome friends for visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Broadway United Methodist Church, Council Bluffs. Service will be held at 11 a.m., at the church. A luncheon will follow immediately after service. Memorials are suggested to Broadway United Methodist Church, 11 South 1st Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 51503. All arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at the funeral home's website.
