Russell Round passed away January 14, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Russ, Jr. (Kelly); daughter, Susan Smith (Brad); 3 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held February 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 142 Valley View Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

