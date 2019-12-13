George A. Rude
George A. Rude, age 79, passed away December 11, 2019.
He was born August 13, 1940, to the late Peter and Alma (Torkelson) Rude. George proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired from the Omaha World Herald.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers; and 4 sisters.
George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sally Rude; children, Jodi Hinsdale (Rob) and Scott Rude (Heather); granddaughter, Kara Hinsdale; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission.
