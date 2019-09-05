Dewey
Herman Runte
Dewey Runte, passed away on July 24, 2019, in Salem, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence R. and Shirley (Claussen) Runte.
Dewey is survived by his husband, Gary Runte, of Salem; children, Erich (Jennifer) Runte, of Omaha, Neb., and Rebecca (Phillip) Davis, of Gretna, Neb.; grandsons, Alex and Brady Runte, and Carter and Sam Davis. He is also survived by sister, Terri (Richard) Kube, of Sioux Falls, S.D., David Runte, of Council Bluffs, and William (Stacey) Runte, of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Kathy (Warren) Rich and niece/caregiver, Savannah Veronica Jackson, all of Salem; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A family and friends visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs.
