Marilyn Irene Rutledge
Marilyn Irene Rutledge, age 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully, on the evening of July 9, 2019.
She was born May 6, 1940, in Mills County, Iowa. Marilyn married Gary Rutledge, the love of her life, on February 6, 1956, and to this union, they were blessed with 4 children. Marilyn was full of life. She was a curious, adventurous spirit who took every opportunity to go more, see more, and learn more. She loved reading, sewing, golf, the outdoors (except for birds), playing games, and laughing with her family and many friends who loved her very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Irene Clymer; granddaughter, Amy Rutledge, and her daughter-in-law, Laura Rutledge.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gary Rutledge; sons, Dan and Stanley Rutledge; daughters, Kristine and Connie Rutledge (son-in-law John Murphy); grandchildren, Nate, Clark, Stewart, and Heather Rutledge, and Diego Murphy; great-grandchildren, Alma Rutledge (and her soon-to-be sister), Hank Rutledge; brother, Robert Clymer, "baby sister" Linda Snyder; and many extended family members.
Visitation with the family, Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial service, Tuesday, 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission or Salvation Army.
