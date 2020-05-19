Patricia M. "Pat" Ryan, 89, of Council Bluffs, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence at Amelia Place. Pat was born in Neola (Beebeetown), Iowa, to Edmond and Florence Ryan. Pat moved to Council Bluffs with her family in the mid 1940s. Pat spent many years caring for her mother Florence. She was employed by the Council Bluffs school system for 25 years where she worked as a custodian at Abraham Lincoln High School. Working around the students brought Pat much love and joy. She always had lots of fun stories to share about her students with her family. Pat was a member of Holy Family Church. Pat is survived by her brother, James Ryan (Joyce), of Mesa, Ariz.; 25 nieces and nephews and many great-grand nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Florence Ryan; three brothers, John Ryan (Jeanette), Danny Ryan (Janice), and Jerry Ryan (Lou Ann); and a sister, Mary Catherine (Kate) Clouse (Leo); a niece, Jackie Ryan and a nephew, Ron Ryan. A visitation for Pat Ryan will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home from 3 to 6 p.m. Social distancing and protective face masks will be required for all guests. A private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Pat's pallbearers are her nephews, John Ryan, Sean Ryan, Tom Ryan, Kevin Ryan, Jeff Ryan and Joe Ryan. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Corpus Christi Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
Service information
May 19
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
3:00PM-6:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
