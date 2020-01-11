Marian F. Saar
Marian F. Saar, age 94, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2020.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, at the church. Complete notice Sunday.
