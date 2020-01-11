Marian F. Saar

Marian F. Saar, age 94, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2020.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, at the church. Complete notice Sunday.

Service information

Jan 14
Memorial Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
10:30AM
St. Paul Lutheran (Treynor)
-
Treynor, IA -
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Paul Lutheran (Treynor)
-
Treynor, IA -
