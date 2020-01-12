Marian F. Saar
Marian F. Saar, age 94, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2020.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on November 16, 1925, to the late Harry Tasto and Laura (Miller) Tasto. Marian was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor, and was a charter member of Wedded Band.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Saar; infant son, David Saar; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Saar; sister, Lucille Tasto; brother, Merlin Tasto.
Marian is survived by her children, Phillip Saar (Nancy), Sara Goodson (Charles), Angela Shafer (Matthew), Adrienne Karr (Jim); sister-in-law, Beverly Tasto; 11 grandchildren; and her 4 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, at the church. Inurnment is in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Treynor Fire and Rescue.
