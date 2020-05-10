Eddie Dean Sales, passed away on May 2, 2020, in Rochelle, Ill., at the age of 71. He was born on January 2, 1949, to Lyle and June (Vaughn) Sales. Eddie was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He served as a Marine in Vietnam and was a Purple Heart recipient. He worked as a miner in Colorado and then as a custodian for CBCSD at Gunn Elementary. His dog, Wolffe, was his sidekick, best friend, and school mascot while he worked at the school. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Lyle D. Sales; mother, June (Vaughn) Sales; Thora (Sales) Kephart; brothers, Darrell (Duffy) Sales and Albert (Buddy) Fannon; and his grandparents. He is survived by his daughters, Laura and Sheryl; son, Eddie, Jr.; brothers, Kenny Sales, Richard Fannon, Donald Fannon, and Lyle Sales, Jr.; sisters, Linda Haskins (Poncho), Rosie Henry (Dave), and Pam Price (Floyd); several grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the pandemic, Eddie will be cremated in Rochelle, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Sales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.