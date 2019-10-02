Rex Allen Sales
Rex Allen Sales, age 71, passed away September 30, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.
Rex was born August 29, 1948, in Council Bluffs, to the late Herbert W. and Gertrude M. (McIntosh) Sales. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Hathaway 51 years ago, and to this union Angie and Shawn were born. Rex worked for ASARCO for over 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John (Lillian), Howard (Bonnie), Norman (Delores), Alfred and Margie Myre, Lyle (Thora), Myron (Joanne), Rue Dean, Lonnie (Sharon), Herbert, Jr. (Mary), Arthur, and James; sisters, Alice Wood, Betty (Harold) Morris, and Janice Case.
Survivors include wife, Phyllis; daughter, Angie Sales; and son-in-law, Damian Henry; son, Shawn Sales; grandchildren, Alanna, Jordan, Brandon, Devon, Thomas, and Jayden Sales; sisters, Beatrice (Chubs) Waldron, Elma Clatterbuck, LoLa (Larry) Alley; and brother, Robert (Debbie) Sales.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., funeral service, Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, Jim Huff officiant. Interment, Hazel Dell cemetery with military rites by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard, luncheon to follow at the Eagles Club.
