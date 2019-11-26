Tyler Scott Sales
Tyler Scott Sales, age 33, passed away November 23, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.
Tyler was born in Council Bluffs, on November 10, 1986, to Dwight Sales and Kathleen Stebbins Sales.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Merle and Verna Stebbins; grandpa, Rhuedean Sales; aunts, JoAnn Stebbins, Karen Davis; uncles, David Stebbins, Larry Stebbins, Doug Sales.
Tyler is survived by daughter, Haylee Sales; son, Payton Sales; mother, Kathleen Sales (Lee E. Duncan), all of Council Bluffs; father, Dwight Sales, of Omaha; sister, Chasity (Kent) Sims, of Papillion, Neb.; brothers, Lucas (Dakota) Sales, Austin Sales; grandmother, Patricia Vogt, all of Council Bluffs; best friend, Zack "Wack" Erickson, of Omaha; nephews, Braxton, Kendrick, Landon, Kade and Bradyn; many other family and friends.
Visitation, Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service, Wednesday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club. Family will direct memorials.
