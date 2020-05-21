Carlo Joseph Salvo was born on August 24, 1924, in Council Bluffs. He was the second of six children born to Jasper Salvo and Antonina (Caruso) Salvo. Carlo was a proud Italian-American throughout his life, speaking and enjoying the language for over 95 years. He was a member of the Marconi Society, an Italian fellowship in Council Bluffs. He continued to be well involved in the activities of the Italian Heritage Society in Omaha, Neb. Carlo was a familiar face at the Sons of Italy Hall and Santa Lucia festivals. Carlo lived in Council Bluffs his entire life, attending Holy Family Grade School and Thomas Jefferson High School. He was a devout Catholic and life long member of Holy Family Church. In the 1950s, he became a charter member of Queen of the Apostles. He was actively involved in the Holy Name Society and a devoted 4th Degree member of the Knights Of Columbus. In March of 1943, at the age of 18, he was inducted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country as a medic during World War II. Carlo was active on the front lines in Normandy, France, and Ardennes Forest in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge. His heroism as a medic earned him a Purple Heart with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster for his combat wounds. He was awarded a Silver Star for the gallantry he demonstrated, saving the lives of his fellow soldiers in the face of enemy fire without regard to his safety. Carlo received an honorable discharge on December 22, 1945. After his service, he returned to his home and family in Council Bluffs. Carlo married Rose Breci of Omaha, on July 30, 1944. Together they raised nine children in Council Bluffs and enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her death in January 1993. Carlo learned the skills of his chosen profession as a tailor. His career started as a small business from home before joining JL Brandeis Company in Omaha. Most notably, he owned and operated Salvo's Tailor Shop in Council Bluffs for several years, altering and custom tailoring clothing for businesses and individuals who frequented his site. Carlo closed his business in 1974 to accept a position as head tailor for JC Penney in Omaha, where he worked until his retirement in 1989. During their marriage, Carlo and Rose enjoyed their children, grandchildren, and a long list of family and friends. They loved to travel to visit family and see the sights in America and abroad. Following their 40th wedding anniversary, they returned to their familial homes in Sicily and Italy visiting relatives in Siculiana, Agrigento, Carlentini, Lentini, Rome, and Milan. They also enjoyed traveling the seas on several cruises and dancing through life together until Rose's death at the young age of 66. Those who knew him were familiar with his love for his fig tree. Years ago, a friend brought Carlo a small shoot from a tree in Sicily. He carefully cultivated and cared for it through the years, proudly sharing the bounty of figs he harvested for decades. One of his greatest joys was sharing the Salvo family Italian sausage recipe with his children. Making several pounds of sausage for holidays or special occasions was a regular family tradition involving dad and kids. Carlo was fortunate to meet Josephine Keldgord, a wonderful lady from Wapello, Iowa, through mutual friends in Omaha. In 1996 they were married at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa, halfway between Carlo and Josephine's families. Together they built their new home in Council Bluffs, where they stayed until health necessitated their move to senior living. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 16 years until Josephine died in 2012. In the final years of his life, Carlo was a resident at Country House Memory Care where he died on May 19, 2020. Carlo was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Rose and Josephine; two grandchildren, Nicole Salvo and Joe Konz; his son-in-law, Jim Green; brother, Joe; and sisters, JoAnne, Josephine, Margaret, and Antoninia "Lee". He is survived by his nine children, Leona R. Konz (Robert), of Shelby, Iowa, JC Salvo (Trudy), of Omaha, Carlo J. Salvo, Jr., of Council Bluffs, Stephen P. Salvo (Nancy), of Johnston, Iowa, Diann M. Potter-Madison, of Council Bluffs, Patricia J. Salvo-McGinn (Daniel), of Council Bluffs, Patrick J. Salvo (Barb), of Council Bluffs, Michael F. Salvo (Carolyn), of Council Bluffs, and James M. Salvo (Kelly), of Underwood, Iowa; along with 21 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Private Family Funeral Mass. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by the Kanesville Rider Honor Guard.
