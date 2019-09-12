Joseph C. Salvo Jr.
Joseph C. Salvo Jr., age 66, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 6, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center, in Omaha, Neb.
Joe was born June 27, 1953, in Council Bluffs, to the late Joseph and Nadine (O'Hara) Salvo Sr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Joe was a cook at various restaurants in Omaha and Council Bluffs.
He is survived by his children, Heather (Hilario) Alaniz, Joseph Salvo III, all of Phoenix, Ariz., Amanda Brothers, of Omaha, Max (Dani) Smith, of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Gavin, Blake, Elijah and Blaine; siblings, Mark (Ellie) Salvo, Bill (Grace) Salvo, Doug (Jennifer) Salvo, all of Council Bluffs, Debra Salvo, of Des Moines, Iowa, Carmella (John) Conner, of Council Bluffs, Denise (Gary) Cook, of Jackson, Mo., Mary Johnson, of Atlantic, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Military honors, Saturday, 2 p.m., tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard, followed by visitation with the family until 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.
