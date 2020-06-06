Downey James "Jim" Sandoz, age 74, of Council Bluffs, formerly Omaha, Neb., passed away June 4, 2020. Survivors include his daughter, Kristen (Jay) Kirwan and their children Kate and Wil, all of Glenwood, Iowa. There will be no services or visitation. Interment, at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School, 7700 S. 43rd St., Bellevue, NE 68147.
