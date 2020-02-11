Robert L.
Saunders
Robert L. Saunders, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 9, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.
Bob was born October 25, 1945, in Council Bluffs, to the late Roy and Elizabeth M. "Bette" Bunten) Saunders, Jr. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1963 and earned his degree in business from Northwest Missouri State University in 1971. Bob worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years, Dillard's for 10 years and Dodge Riverside Golf Course for 15 years. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Bob was an avid golfer, bowler and softball player.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Saunders, whom he married on April 24, 2004; daughter, Stacey (Michael) Centarri, Jr., of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Abigail, Alexis and Michael Centarri III; stepson, Ryan (Sheri) Alt, of York, Neb.; stepdaughter, Kelli (Bill) Anthony, of Waukee, Iowa; step-grandchildren, Alyssa and Zach Alt, Braedon and Ethan Anthony; other family members and many friends.
Recitation of the Rosary, Thursday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with a celebration of Bob's Life following at Dodge Riverside Golf Course Clubhouse. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.