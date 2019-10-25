Geri Lynn (Dasovich) Scarpello
Geri Lynn (Dasovich) Scarpello, age 54, passed away October 23, 2019.
She was born April 2, 1964.
Complete notice later.
Geri Lynn (Dasovich) Scarpello
Geri Lynn (Dasovich) Scarpello, age 54, passed away October 23, 2019.
She was born April 2, 1964.
Complete notice later.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.