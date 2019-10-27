Geri Lynn (Dasovich) Scarpello
Geri Lynn (Dasovich) Scarpello passed away October 23, 2019.
Born in Escondido, Calif., on April 2, 1964, Geri graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1982. She worked at Horseman's Park and was a devoted employee for 17 years. Geri was passionate about animals, loved traveling with her husband, hunting, fishing and being with her family.
Preceded in death by her twin sister, Teri Lea Dasovich; parents, Frank and Patricia Dasovich; stepmother, Carol Henderson.
Survived by, husband, Rick Scarpello; children, Maria (Brian Devine) and Gina Scarpello; stepfather, Jack Henderson; sisters, Gayla Dasovich (Boyd Lindquist), Lisa Bennett (Michael), Gina Gould (Jay), Nicole Hanratty; brother, Michael Dasovich; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved dog, Kobe.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at West Center Chapel with a 7 p.m., prayer service.
Funeral is Wednesday, October 30, 10:30 a.m. at West Center Chapel. Entombment is Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society, Twinless Twins Support Group International or the Open Door Mission.
