Rose Ione Schlemmer
Rose Ione Schlemmer, age 78, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 2, 2019.
She was born October 13, 1940, in Decorah, Iowa. Rosie lived in Council Bluffs since the age of 18, when she attended and graduated from Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing.
She was a nurse at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for many years. While working at the hospital, she met her future husband, Harley, as he was one of her patients. After working at the hospital, she became a school nurse with the Council Bluffs School System.
She was a member of Broadway Methodist Church and was a member of PEO Chapter LR.
Rosie is survived by her children, Jon W. Schlemmer, Susan L. Schlemmer-Knight, & James C. Schlemmer; grandchildren, Emma and Jeff Knight, Paige, Seth and Piper Schlemmer; sisters, Peg Kellen and Lisa Clute; as well as many other family and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, August 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is Thursday, at 9 a.m., in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials will be used for a nursing scholarship.
