Magdalen M. Schlesinger
Magdalen Schlesinger, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 6, 2019, at Omaha Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born on April 14, 1926, in New Foundland, Canada. Magdalen married Norbert Schlesinger on July 8, 1954, and was a homemaker.
Magdalen was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Schlesinger in 2007; parents; brothers; and sisters.
Magdalen is survived by daughter, Annette Rose Moore, of Council Bluffs; 2 granddaughters, Rachel Moore, of Council Bluffs, Emily and Brian Hobza, of Papillion, Neb.; 2 great-grandchildren, Owen Spencer and Ruby Hobza, both of Papillion.
No services will be held.
