Stephen M. Schlott
Stephen M. Schlott, age 57, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 17, 2019.
He was born on October 22, 1961, in Cleveland, Miss., to Donald and JoAnn (Agner) Schlott.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Doe Schlott; children, Peter Schlott (Jhebah), Arrietta Schlott (Charlene), Aaron Schlott (Savannaha); stepdaughters, Amber Johnson (Justin Schubert), Brianne Johnson (Zach Williams); mother, JoAnn Schlott; sisters, Sharon White (Bill) and Michelle Hrdlicka (Tim); brother, Michael Schlott (Judy); 11 grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Visitation is Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Wednesday, at 9 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment is 11 a.m., at the Omaha National Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
